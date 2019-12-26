vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

VTVT opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,849,315 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

