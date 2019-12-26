BidaskClub Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

