ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.80.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.58. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.