BidaskClub Downgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Hold

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Aegion stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

