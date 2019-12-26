Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

