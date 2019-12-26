Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.53. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

