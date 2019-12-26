BidaskClub Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

AVDL opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Also, CEO Greg J. Divis bought 19,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. Insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 124,421 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

