Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to “Hold”

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.82.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

