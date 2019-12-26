ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1,924.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.