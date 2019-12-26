Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to “Buy”

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on increasing client assets and to strengthen overall business through introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Also, the company's association with TD Bank supports cross-selling opportunities. Yet, rising costs due to ongoing investments in technology and advertising costs have been impacting bottom-line growth unfavorably. Also, its decision to eliminate commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades is likely to affect revenue growth. Notably, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced merger, creating behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

