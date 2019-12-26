BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BANF opened at $62.78 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

