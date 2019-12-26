Head-To-Head Analysis: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) vs. SBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 33.95% 20.38% 1.84% SBT Bancorp 16.94% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and SBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $2.71 billion 4.79 $973.84 million $18.23 13.83 SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SVB Financial Group and SBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 10 0 2.63 SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $262.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats SBT Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

