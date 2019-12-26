Head-To-Head Review: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 2 11 0 2.85

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $18.65, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.37%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than CarGurus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 13.84 $8.01 million N/A N/A CarGurus $454.09 million 8.89 $65.17 million $0.57 63.26

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 7.44% 18.30% 12.02%

Summary

CarGurus beats So-Young International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

