Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and SolarWinds (OTCMKTS:SWI) Head to Head Survey

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 1 5 0 2.38 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds presently has a consensus price target of $21.79, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $833.09 million 6.91 -$102.07 million $0.57 32.44 Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.19 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

Volatility & Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 74.35% 8.43% 4.25% Information Analysis -6.53% -39.07% -20.16%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

