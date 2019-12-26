Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. First Community (NYSE:FCCO) Head to Head Comparison

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $50.37 million 3.11 $11.23 million $1.45 14.61 Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.56 $71.69 million $2.43 9.80

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 20.48% 9.42% 0.99% Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats First Community on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

