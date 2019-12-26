Head to Head Review: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Cutera (OTCMKTS:CUTR)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cutera has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cutera and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $162.72 million 3.16 -$30.77 million ($2.23) -16.22 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.78 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -20.84% -84.67% -35.30% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Cutera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

