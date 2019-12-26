Head to Head Analysis: Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) & Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Home Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 3.62 $14.71 million N/A N/A Home Bancshares $788.20 million 4.13 $300.40 million $1.75 11.16

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Home Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 22.24% 11.37% 1.00% Home Bancshares 35.22% 12.22% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Home Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Home Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Home Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Home Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

