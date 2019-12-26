Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

