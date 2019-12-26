Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,748 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,854 shares of company stock valued at $771,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

