NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.