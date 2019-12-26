Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $246,250.74. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,891 shares of company stock worth $73,827,650. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Dell has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

