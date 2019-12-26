Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $246,250.74. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,891 shares of company stock worth $73,827,650. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Dell has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Review: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock and Avidbank
Critical Review: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock and Avidbank
Head-To-Head Contrast: HTC & Interlink Electronics
Head-To-Head Contrast: HTC & Interlink Electronics
Head-To-Head Analysis: SVB Financial Group vs. SBT Bancorp
Head-To-Head Analysis: SVB Financial Group vs. SBT Bancorp
Head-To-Head Review: CarGurus vs. So-Young International
Head-To-Head Review: CarGurus vs. So-Young International
Information Analysis and SolarWinds Head to Head Survey
Information Analysis and SolarWinds Head to Head Survey
Customers Bancorp vs. First Community Head to Head Comparison
Customers Bancorp vs. First Community Head to Head Comparison


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report