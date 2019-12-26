Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Venator Materials by 4,234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.