E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

