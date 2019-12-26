Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of GREZF stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Gree,Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Gree,Inc. Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

