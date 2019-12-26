Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HPTO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Hopto has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

