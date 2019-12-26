Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS HPTO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Hopto has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
About Hopto
