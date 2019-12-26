Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($29.93) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,365.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.