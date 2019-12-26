Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.35 ($2.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

