Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $886.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

