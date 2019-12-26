UBS Group Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.42 and a 200 day moving average of €14.05.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

