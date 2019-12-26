SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($168.60) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.76 ($140.42) on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

