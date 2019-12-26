Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €165.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AAD opened at €137.60 ($160.00) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12 month high of €132.80 ($154.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.33. The company has a market cap of $715.28 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

