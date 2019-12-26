adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($325.58) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €291.10 ($338.49) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €277.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €274.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

