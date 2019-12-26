Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:KNL opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knoll news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $224,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,798.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Knoll by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after buying an additional 726,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth $9,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

