Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $112.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.66.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. Nike has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,279,410. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.