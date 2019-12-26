KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.