Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 26th (AAD, ADS, CEC1, COK, ENGI, HEN3, ISP, JE, NESN, NKE)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 26th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.35 ($2.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.68 ($3.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 118 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $112.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $97.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 26th
Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 26th
Adobe Sets New 12-Month High at $330.35
Adobe Sets New 12-Month High at $330.35
Ultra Clean Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.05
Ultra Clean Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.05
DURECT Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19
DURECT Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19
NeoGenomics Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00
NeoGenomics Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $11.79
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $11.79


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report