Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $330.35

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.35 and last traded at $329.49, with a volume of 128327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.