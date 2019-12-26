Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.05

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 13725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $362,240.00. Insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.