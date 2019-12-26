DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 611053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DURECT by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

