NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 53101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.54 and a beta of 1.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,732.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

