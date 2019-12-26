Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.79

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 9647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

