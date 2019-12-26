Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.92

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 41617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

