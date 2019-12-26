Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 52-Week High at $215.43

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.43 and last traded at $214.38, with a volume of 1127956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.49.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
