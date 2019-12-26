Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 52-Week High at $215.43

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.43 and last traded at $214.38, with a volume of 1127956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

