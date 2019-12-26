Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.29

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 8178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.7335 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

