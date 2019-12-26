Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.49

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 25760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at C$5,315,888.80.

About Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.