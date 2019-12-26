iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.89

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.89 and last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

