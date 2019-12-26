Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 14.5%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shares rose 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 382,546 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 411,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 62.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

