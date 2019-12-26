21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.41

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 67364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.97.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

