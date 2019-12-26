21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.41

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 67364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
