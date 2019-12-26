ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.55

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 668819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $3,194,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $3,195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

