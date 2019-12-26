Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Stock Price Up 60%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) shares rose 60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 102,701 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 48,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Algold Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Algold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.